Shahid Kapoor rocks the casual look as he steps out after photoshoot

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor has been making heads turns ever since he got rid of his beard and moustache for his new film role. His latest look takes us back to the memory lane when he ruled the roost as the quintessential chocolate boy.

In the meantime, the 'Shaandaar' actor was on Saturday papped by the shutterbugs as he stepped out after a photo shoot in Mumbai. The handsome actor was dressed up casually and was dressed up in a faded olive green denim shirt and black jeans which he teamed with white-and-black sneakers and brown sunnies.

No wonder, Shahid looked uber cool in his latest appearance and acknowledged the photographers by the giving them a thumbs up!

Take a look at the pics here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the professional front, Shahid will next be seen in 'Kabir Singh' which is a remake of Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy'. The film also stars Kiara Advani, who has collaborated with Shahid before in a music video, 'Urvashi'.

The film is slated to release on June 21, 2019.