Shahid Kapoor’s latest Instagram post is pure romance – See Pic

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account to post a photograph with his better-half Mira Rajput. The hunk of an actor, who is relishing all the appreciation and applause for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, is madly in love with his wife and his latest Insta post is proof enough.

Sasha posted the pic without a caption but it speaks volumes about his magical chemistry with his Mrs.

Check it out here:

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 31, 2018 at 9:25am PST

Mira was chosen by Shahid’s parents and she has turned out to be his dream woman. The duo tied the nuptial knot at a Gurudwara in NCR on July 7, 2015. They were blessed with their first bundle of joy – a daughter – who they have named Misha on 26 August 2016.

Recently, during an interaction with reporters, Shahid revealed that he decided to play Maharawal Ratan Singh’s character in Padmaavat because Mira encouraged him to do it while others around him suggested not to. In fact he was himself apprehensive about accepting the offer but it was Mira’s encouraging words that inspired him to take it up.

And now, he has teamed up with Shree Narayan Singh, the director of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, for a film titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu which will co-star Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. This will be Shahid’s second film with Shraddha, who had been paired with him in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider too.

Reports suggest that the film jointly produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment will revolve around a common man's fight against power distribution companies in the country.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, believed to be a satirical film is slated to hit theatres on August 31, 2018.