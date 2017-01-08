Shahid Kapoor’s message for Deepika Padukone on her birthday is funny!

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone celebrated her 31st birthday on January 5 and her ‘Padmavati’ co-star had something funny to say to her.

Shahid, who has been quite active on social media, took to Twitter to wish Deepika on her special day.

He tweeted: “Happy birthday #padmavati. With love from PADMAPATI. @deepikapadukone (sic).”

Deepika, however, hasn’t responded to his tweet yet because she is busy with the promotion of her debut Hollywood flick xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Padmavati’ will see Shahid essaying the character of Rawal Ratan Singh, Deepika playing the titular role and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

The magnum opus based on Indian history is slated to release on November 17 this year.