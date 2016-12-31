Shahid Kapoor shares first image of daughter Misha and it is too cute to miss!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday surprised his fans by sharing the first picture of his daughter Misha online. The 35-year-old star in August this year welcomed his first bundle of joy and, since then, his followers were dying to see her first look.

However, Misha's face isn't visible in the image but her legs can be seen in the photograph. She is wearing adorable pink shoes in the pic. 'Mi-shoe,' Sasha captioned it.

The picture is cute enough to make you go awww! Have a look:

Shahid and wife Mira Rajput became proud parents of a daughter earlier this year.

On the professional front, Shahid is busy shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles.