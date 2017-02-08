Shahid Kapoor shares FIRST PIC of baby Misha and she looks cute as a button!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 14:33
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
New Delhi: 'Haider' actor Shahid Kapoor is a proud daddy now and baby girl Misha makes their family picture perfect. Sasha recently shared the first ever full picture of his darling daughter Misha Kapoor on Instagram and Twitter.
We must say that Misha looks cute as a button in the picture with mommy Mira Rajput kissing her. He captioned it perfectly as, 'Hello World'. The picture is simply adorable!
Shahid tied the knot with Mira on July 7, 2015, and Misha was born on August 26, 2016.
Professionally, the actor will be soon seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The film is set to release on February 24, 2017.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 14:33
