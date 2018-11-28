Shahid Kapoor snapped with Mira Rajput in clean-shaven look — Check out

New Delhi: After sporting his famous rugged look for several years, actor Shahid Kapoor has finally bid goodbye to it. Shahid has gone competely clean-shaven for his upcoming film 'Kabir Singh' which is the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

On Tuesday, Shahid was snapped with his wife Mira Rajput as they stepped out to attend the birthday celebration of Bosco Martis. And we were completely bowled by the actor's latest look, which took us back to the time.

Do not believe us? Take a look at his photos from the last night in which he reminds us of the days from his debut film 'Ishq Vishq'.

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shahid was clad in a black tee and pants and walked hand-in-hand at the bash with his dearest wifey.

Earlier, the actor took to Instagram to share his new look with his fans and we can't help but wonder where is the actor's beard! Nonetheless, Shahid looks stunning as ever and the internet seems to be in love with his no beard look.

Speaking of 'Kabir Singh', the film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster. It is slated to hit the screens on June 21, 2019.