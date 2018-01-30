Shahid Kapoor speaks about Swara Bhaskar's letter on Padmaavat

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat hit the theaters on January 25, 2018 after facing massive protests. The sets of the film were vandalised, actors and director were threatened and protesters took to the streets violently to oppose the release of the film.

The CBFC cleared the film and suggested certain modifications along with a change in title from Padmavati to Padmaavat.

While the film has garnered a positive response from critics as well as audience and has even entered the coveted 100 Cr club, actress Swara Bhaskar's letter drew a lot of attention. Swara criticised the filmmaker in her letter, saying that the practice of Jauhar has been glorified and there is more to a woman's life than her vagina.

In an interview to Navbharat Times, Shahid, who plays the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh feels that Swara's issues are with the filmmaker and this isn't the right time for such things.

Shahid told Navbharat Times: “Yes, I got to know that Swara has written an open letter. But I haven’t read the letter, it is very long and we are all busy. I have no clue what is her issue but I think her issues are with Bhansali sir. I can say that this is not the right time for such things. Padmaavat represents the entire film industry, it represents freedom of expression and freedom of speech. The journey of the film, reaching the audience has been very tough and the entire film industry stands with us right now. Given the circumstances, her letter seems quite frivolous. Though, she has expressed her personal views and everyone has the right to voice their opinion.”