Shahid Kapoor thanks everyone for birthday wishes, says it is time to remember iconic actress Sridevi

New Delhi: On February 25, 2018, the nation woke to a huge shock. Iconic actress Sridevi had passed away following a cardiac arrest in Dubai. The incident occurred around midnight on February 24, 2017. As soon as reports of the sudden demise of the legendary actress flowed in, celebrities, politicians and fans of the actress flooded social media with condolences.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, whose Birthday coincided with the unfortunate event, took to Twitter and expressed that he is thankful to receive all the birthday wishes but the day is to remember Sridevi.

Shahid turned 37 on February 25, 2018 and wrote on Twitter- “Want to sincerely thank you all for your wishes. But today is the day to remember Srideviji. To remember her for her brilliance and the magic she brought into our lives. All our love and wishes must be for her today. May she rest in peace.”

Want to sincerely thank you all for your wishes. But today is the day to remember Srideviji. To remember her for her brilliance and the magic she brought into our lives. All our love and wishes must be for her today. May she rest in peace. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 25, 2018

Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi.

A diva in every sense of the word, Sridevi became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.

The legendary actress received as many as five Filmfare Awards in her glorious career. She returned to the silver screens in 2012 with Gauri Shinde's 'English Vinglish' and once again ruled the Box Office. Her performance got a big thumbs up from the audience.

In 2013, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.