Shahid Kapoor to share first picture of daughter Misha soon
New Delhi: So far, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been very protective of his daughter Misha. The 35-year-old actor has successfully kept her away from the public eye and paparazzi. However, the 'Udta Punjab' hunk has shared glimpses of his little munchkin on the social media on and off.
But, we have a good news for his fans.
Interestingly, Sasha will soon be sharing the first picture of his six-month-old cutie. "I will share her picture soon, maybe this month. I am waiting for a special day. Maybe on my birthday," PTI quoted Shahid as saying.
Excited much?
On the professional front, Shahid is busy shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles.
He is also promoting his upcoming Vishal Bharadwaj film 'Rangoon' which features Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Shahid Kapoor shares FIRST PIC of baby Misha and she looks cute as a button!
- I wait for my father's compliments on my work: Shahid Kapoor
- Sanjay Dutt wanted to play father Sunil Dutt's role in biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor?
- Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson to present at Oscars
- Riteish Deshmukh looks almost unrecognisable in rugged look!
- Shahid Kapoor shares FIRST PIC of baby Misha and she looks cute as a button!
- I wait for my father's compliments on my work: Shahid Kapoor
- Riteish Deshmukh looks almost unrecognisable in rugged look!
- Ajay Devgn's mom and mother-in-law Tanuja rushed to the same hospital
- Judwaa 2: Salman Khan's special gesture for Varun Dhawan revealed