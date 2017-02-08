Shahid Kapoor to share first picture of daughter Misha soon

New Delhi: So far, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been very protective of his daughter Misha. The 35-year-old actor has successfully kept her away from the public eye and paparazzi. However, the 'Udta Punjab' hunk has shared glimpses of his little munchkin on the social media on and off.

But, we have a good news for his fans.

Interestingly, Sasha will soon be sharing the first picture of his six-month-old cutie. "I will share her picture soon, maybe this month. I am waiting for a special day. Maybe on my birthday," PTI quoted Shahid as saying.

Excited much?

On the professional front, Shahid is busy shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles.

He is also promoting his upcoming Vishal Bharadwaj film 'Rangoon' which features Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan.