हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor welcomes newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to the club

Shahid shared the screen with Ranveer and Deepika in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic film Padmaavat earlier this year. 

Shahid Kapoor welcomes newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to the club
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah / @deepikapadukone (Instagram)

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor, who ditched bachelorhood on 7 July 2015 by marrying Mira Rajput, welcomed newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to the esteemed "married" club.

The hunk of an actor taking to Twitter posted: "Here’s wishing you guys @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial a wonderful and happy married life together. Welcome to the club (sic)."

Shahid shared the screen with Ranveer and Deepika in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic film Padmaavat earlier this year. Interestingly, he was paired with Deepika, while Ranveer essayed the antagonist.

The 'Udta Punjab' star played Maharawal Ratan Singh, husband of Rani Padmavati (played by Deepika) and Ranveer essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji.

Deepika and Ranveer solemnised their marriage in the presence of family and friends at the picturesque Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15. The two dated for six years before tying the nuptial knot in Konkani and Sindhi style.

Here's wishing them hearty congratulations and a very happy married life.

Tags:
Shahid KapoorRanveer SinghDeepika PadukonePadmaavatRanveer Singh Deepika Padukone marriage

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close