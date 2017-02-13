Shahid Kapoor's crazy videos are unmissable! WATCH
New Delhi: Apparently, 'Rangoon' promotions have completely taken over Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. Nowadays, even the social media outings of the 35-year-old hunk are entirely dedicated to his upcoming film.
On Monday, Sasha posted two funny videos on his Instagram page. In both the clips, the 'Udta Punjab' star can be seen doing crazy antics by using quirky Internet filters.
Shahid is crooning lyrics of one of the 'Rangoon' songs in the first video, while the other one is captioned '#rangooning'.
Have a look:
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) 13 February 2017
#rangooning https://t.co/waQl8Og8XY
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) 13 February 2017
In the movie, Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a seductress named Julia and Saif Ali Khan essays the role of a filmmaker who is in love with her. Shahid is the soldier named Nawab Malik who is entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of Julia during a train journey.
'Rangoon', directed by Vishal Bhardwaj under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, will release on February 24 this year.
