Shahid Kapoor's daughter joins him on the sets, Mira Rajput shares picture-See Inside

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony at Gurgaon.

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s daughter joins him on the sets, Mira Rajput shares picture-See Inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' had a special visitor on his set.Mira Rajput shared the picture of Baby Misha who visited Shahid while he was busy shooting for his film.

Shahid has wrapped the Uttarakhand schedule of the film and is currently shooting in Mumbai. Shahid is a doting husband to Mira Rajput and a loving dad to Misha. Both Shahid and Mira keep sharing pictures of their daughter and each time a new pic surfaces, our hearts just melt.

Check out this one shared by Mira on her Insta stories:

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony at Gurgaon. Later, they organised a grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai. They became proud parents to Misha on August 26, 2016. The little one has been named after both her parents - Mi from Mira and Sha from Shahid.

Recently, Shahid and Mira took to social media to announce the arrival of their second child in the cutest way possible. The couple shared a picture of Misha with a drawing of several balloons and the words 'Big Sister' written in the background!

Tags:
Shahid Kapoormisha kapoorMira RajputBatti Gul meter chaalubig sister

