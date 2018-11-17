हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid Kapoor's day out with wife Mira and daughter Misha but where is Zain?

Bollywood hunk Shahid Kapoor took an off from his busy schedule to spend the day with his family. The actor shared a lovely selfie with wife Mira.

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s day out with wife Mira and daughter Misha but where is Zain?

New Delhi: Bollywood hunk Shahid Kapoor took an off from his busy schedule to spend the day with his family. The actor shared a lovely selfie with wife Mira.

Mira also shared a complete picture of the family in which all three of them were pouting but we wonder where baby Zain was.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shahid and Mira entered matrimony on July 7, 2015. They were blessed with daughter Misha on August 26, 2016, and son Zain on September 5, 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is gearing up for his next - Kabir Singh - a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The hunk of an actor has had a great year so far. He began the year on a successful note by essaying the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat in January. His performance in the film was appreciated by critics and fans alike. He had another release this year - Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film proved to be a dud at the Box Office but Shahid's performance in the film was applauded.

