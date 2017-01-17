Shahid Kapoor's LATEST PIC will surely leave you gasping for air!

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor is one actor who is blessed with immense talent and truckloads of good looks. A perfect combination of great body and great acting skills. The actor has some interesting projects lined up.

He recently shared a picture on Instagram and that has left us wondering whether it's one of his out of bed looks from a lazy Sunday afternoon or is it come specific look for a movie?

Whatever it is, we must say Shahid you are killing it!

Sasha recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor Critics Choice—Udta Punjab. Next, he will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Rangoon' starring Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

The film is set in the backdrop of World War II. Also, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ' Padmavati' in his kitty where he will essay the role of Deepika's husband Raval Ratan Singh.