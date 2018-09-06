Shahid Kapoor's Twitter account hacked—Check tweets

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's Twitter account was hacked on Thursday afternoon and a series of Tweets were posted. The hacker even changed the cover image of the account along with the bio which reads “Ayyildiz Tim Türkiye”. Apparently, 'Ayyildiz Tim' is a Turkish hacker group.

Check out the screenshots of some tweets posted through Shahid's Twitter handle:

Fans have expressed their concerns over the superstar's hacked account. We hope that everything gets back to normal soon!

Shahid will next be seen in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam and fans are eagerly waiting for the release.

The light-hearted social drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh has been produced by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment. The film highlights the problem of power shortage, electricity theft in India and common's man struggle against the skyrocketing electricity bills.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu will see Shraddha and Shahid on screen for the second time. The two had romanced each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed film Haider in 2014.

Shahid plays an advocate in the film who gets shattered after his friend, played by actor Divyenndu Sharma, commits suicide under the pressure of paying the power bill of Rs 54 lakh. Following the incident, his sole purpose is to seek justice for his friend. The film is in a first to bring the topic of power theft in the country.

The film is slated to hit the screens on September 21, 2018.