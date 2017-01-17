Shahid Kapoor's video on wife Mira Rajput's phone conversation is bang on!

New Delhi: After recently appearing on popular filmmaker Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan' season 5, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput proved to the world that they are madly in love with each other. Also, their adorable chemistry is also pretty evident in the Instagram posts of the 35-year-old star.

The 'Udta Punjab' hunk on Monday uploaded a boomerang video online. In the hilarious clip, Sasha can be seen imitating his better half, while Mira is unapologetically ignoring him and talking on the phone.

Watch for yourself:

Shahid and Mira, who have a 12-year age gap, tied the knot in New Delhi on July 7, 2015. They are now proud parents to a baby girl named Misha.

Shahid and Mira had met at a 'satsang' as both their families are followers of the religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a philosophical organisation based on the spiritual teachings of all religions.