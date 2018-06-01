हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput steps out in style, flaunts her baby bump

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who is expecting her second baby, is glowing with happiness. The star wife is often spotted by the paparazzi chilling out either with her friends or visiting her daughter Misha's playschool to fetch her up. 

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s wife Mira Rajput steps out in style, flaunts her baby bump
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who is expecting her second baby, is glowing with happiness. The star wife is often spotted by the paparazzi chilling out either with her friends or visiting her daughter Misha's playschool to fetch her up. 

This time, Mira was snapped post-dinner with her friends outside a restaurant in Mumbai. 

Check out her photos here:

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput

A glamorous mommy that she is, Mira looked radiant in a short black jumpsuit. What caught our attention was that she did not shy away from flaunting her baby bump, which was quite evident this time. 

The star wife looked super happy and was her regular self. Before leaving in her car, Mira happily posed for the cameras. 

Only days back, Mira was spotted with her husband Shahid at the national capital on a short two-day break and road-tripping. The couple was not accompanied by their daughter Misha. 

On April 20, Shahid had confirmed that Mira was pregnant again with an Instagram post of Misha and caption, 'big sister'. 

In the meantime, Shahid is currently shooting for 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi.  

Tags:
Mira RajputShahid Kapoorshahid miramishamira rajput daughterMira Rajput jumpsuit

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close