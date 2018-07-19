हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shahid, Madhuri, Rekha attend 'Dhadak' special screening

Mumbai: Makers of 'Dhadak' hosted a special screening of their film here that was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities.

Both lead actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor had their families, along with all-time divas Rekha and Madhuri Dixit in the audience.

Janhvi Kapoor, who makes her debut in Bollywood with this remake of 2016 Marathi film "Sairat" had her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor present on Wednesday.

There was Ishaan's parents Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, His half-brother actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, besides Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, along with Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi. 

Singer Neha Kakkar, Dino Morea, David Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha were also seen attending the screening of the film that releases on July 20.

"Dhadak" director Shashank Khaitan along with producer Karan Johar were also present along with the cast.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios the film has created quite a buzz.

