Shakti Kapoor has something to say about daughter Shraddha Kapoor's marriage

New Delhi: Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor was recently seen at the poster launch of his upcoming venture titled 'The Journey of Karma' starring Poonam Pandey in the lead role. The actor was quizzed about various things during the media interaction.

When asked about his daughter Shraddha Kapoor's wedding plans, Timesofindia.com quoted the actor as saying that she will marry the man of her own choice. He further added that like every parent he wants his daughter to get married in a good and respectable family.

He also said that those days are gone when parents decided the partner for their children. Today, kids should be asked be asked about their choices in everything, including life partners, he added.

However, he stated that Shraddha is quite busy right now with her career but as and when she feels the time is right and opens up about it to her parents, they will support her and stand with her choice.

The actress will be next seen in 'Baahubali' fame actor Prabhas's upcoming film 'Saaho'. She also has 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' with Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Shraddha has always remained tight-lipped about her personal life and never really opened up on who she is dating.