Tanushree Dutta

Shakti Kapoor laughs off Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy, says I was a kid back then

In a much surprise to everyone, Shakti Kapoor was seen laughing and giving an insensitive remark on Tanushree's harassment claims.

Shakti Kapoor laughs off Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy, says I was a kid back then
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar have been all over the news ever since the actress and former Miss India levelled some serious allegations on him during an interview last month. 

Tanushree in her claims alleged that Nana Patekar sexually assaulted her in 2008 during the shooting of a dance sequence on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss'. While a number of celebrities have come out in support of Tanushree, there are others who have smartly evaded questions on the issue. 

While many have come out in support of the 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actress, there are others who have labelled her move as a publicity gimmick to return to the big screen.

In an interaction with news agency ANI, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor was asked to share his views on the incident. And much to everyone's surprise, Shakti laughed off at the question saying that it was a 10-year-old occurrence and that he was a 'kid back then.'

"I have just returned from the US yesterday, I had been there for Ganpati Bappa's pooja. I don't know anything about this case," he was quoted by ANI. On being briefly informed about the case, the 'said, "This was ten years back,  I was a kid back then."

Take a look at the video here: 

Shakti's shocking statement on the issue has come at a time when a number of Bollywood's eminent personalities have extended their support to Tanushree. 

While actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Simi Garewal, Anurag Kashyap, Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon and Koena Mitra have backed the actors, other like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Kalki Koechlin refused to take a stand.

In the meantime, Nana, who is currently in Jaisalmer shooting for 'Housefull 4', has sent a legal notice to the actress, seeking an apology on the same.

