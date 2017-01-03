Shakti Mohan gives befitting response to body shamers – Read

Mumbai: Dancer Shakti Mohan is one of those celebrities who have been ridiculed for their body type, voice and mannerisms. The pretty young girl, took to Facebook last week to give a befitting response to body shamers and motivate people not to get bogged down by the pressure to look “perfect” or “someone else”.

Shakti, who had won the second season of Zee TV’s ‘Dance India Dance’ is singer Neeti Mohan and dancer Mukti Mohan’s sister. She has featured in a couple of Bollywood item numbers.