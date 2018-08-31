Shaleen Bhanot's dance school project for Jabalpur

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai: Actor Shaleen Bhanot is working on a project to open a dance school in his hometown Jabalpur, a city in Madhya Pradesh.

He is funding the setting up of a dance school. 

"I have been dancing since I was a child and for me, dancing is not a hobby but a part of my life. During my last trip to my home town, I got a chance to meet very talented dancers at one of the dancing schools which made me think about this and think about taking an initiative," Shaleen said in a statement to IANS. 

"I have taken this project up to put my own dancing school to encourage young dancers who can't afford to join a dancing school," he added. 

Shaleen has been a part of several popular television shows including Roadies, Aahat and Saat Phere. He also won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 4.

