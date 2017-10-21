Shammi Kapoor the original rebel star: Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai: On Shammi Kapoors 86th birth anniversary, his nephew and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor paid a tribute to the late actor on the social media and remembered him as the "original rebel star".

"Happy birthday to the original rebel star, on his 86th, the late Shammi Kapoor. We all miss your presence, your spirit and specially you," Rishi tweeted on Saturday alongside a photograph of Shammi.

Son of legendary actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Kapoor, Shammi was born on October 21, 1931, and was brother of late Raj and Shashi Kapoor.

Shammi Kapoor is best known for his roles in films like Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Dil Deke Dekho, Junglee, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, An Evening in Paris, Bramhachari, Andaz and Sachaai.

He died on August 14, 2011 due to chronic renal failure.