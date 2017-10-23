Shatrughan Sinha posts Amitabh Bachchan's pic to wish Kader Khan, Twitterati's response is hilarious- see pics

New Delhi: Nothing escapes the eyes of Twitterati! A few days ago, actress Shabana Azmi was trolled for calling Poha as Upma and after her, Shatrughan Sinha commited a major error to which Twitterati responded in the most epic way.

The 71-year-old veteran actor took to Twitter to wish Kader Khan a Happy Birthday but the picture that he posted on Twitter was one of his clicks with Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan. Here is the Twitter post by Shatrughan Sinha:

Remembering the great actor, entertainer & dialogue writer Kader Khan on his birthday. Love you, miss you and wish you on this day... pic.twitter.com/fFL98hzIic — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 22, 2017

Well, no matter how big or small the error is, nothing escapes the hawk eyes of Twitter users. How could this huge mistake go unnoticed? In no time Twitter users responded with some of the most hilarious comments on Shatrughan Sinha's post. Take a look at few of them right here:

Well, Shatrughan Sir did reply to all the trolls and tried explaining that the picture with Big B was intentional. He wrote-

'humble submition- myself & Amitabh Ji has worked -great Kadar Khan @ obliged on his contributions on both individual & professional front.'