She was Chandni for the world, but world to us: Boney Kapoor tweets from Sridevi's account

Mumbai: Sridevi - Indian cinema’s first female superstar was cremated on Wednesday, four days after she breathed her last in Dubai. Her husband Boney Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to issue a statement to express gratitude to friends and well-wishers for standing by his family in this hour of immeasurable grief and also request people to respect their privacy.

The Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah familes issued a joint statement in the evening remembering Sridevi.

Read excerpts from the statement:

“Past few days have been trying times for us. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Sridevi had same connect with her family. Let us all who loved Sridevi, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts.

Let's help them remember their mother fondly & help them build life & be what Sridevi had dreamt for them. We ask that you respect our privacy & allow us space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity& we implore, you give her the same respect."

Wrapped in the tri-colour, Padma Shri Sridevi’s mortal remains were accorded full State Honours at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West on Wednesday. The final journey commenced at around 2 pm for Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery.

Shah Rukh Khan, Prasoon Joshi, Randhir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra and several others paid their last respects to Sridevi at the Vile Parle crematorium.

The untimely demise of the beloved actress had plunged the entire nation and millions of her fans worldwide in a state of shock and disbelief.

The veteran actress breathed her last on Saturday (February 24) at around 11 pm. She died of ''drowning in the bathtub'' of room number 2201 of Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after ''loss of consciousness'', the Dubai Police stated on Monday following the completion of post-mortem autopsy conducted on the late actress.

Sridevi was in Ras Al Khaimah in UAE last week, along with husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi and other relatives to attend nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony.