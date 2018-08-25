हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra launches No Smoking Campaign

These days, herself a chain smoker, actress Sherlyn Chopra has run a no smoking campaign.

New Delhi: The habit of smoking these days is not an addiction, but a trend. The number of smokers is increasing, especially among the youth. The habit of smoking begins with a trend, develops to chain smoking and sometimes ends up as a disease. Every other day, there are different smoking campaigns happening but the question is, do they really affect anyone?

Often Bollywood actors have talked about no smoking. These days, herself a chain smoker, actress Sherlyn Chopra has run a no smoking campaign. By giving her example, she is encouraging people to quit smoking. 

Explaining about her "No Smoking Campaign", Sherlyn Chopra says, "I used to be a chain smoker at one time, and I feel like quitting smoking requires a lot of willpower. There are people who want to abate, and whose will is very strong, still they are unable to quit it. Talking of me, the thought of quitting smoking came to me when I asked myself the reason why I am smoking and what do I get from it. I did not have an answer, all I knew was that it was because I felt good at that very moment which was temporary. I want to tell people that the relief or the satisfaction which one gets from giving up smoking is much more than the act of smoking. I would also like to say that when I can quit it, being a chain smoker, you can always try. If you need to, just ask yourself, why are we doing this, whether this will help us in our life, or what will we get from this and I bet the day you find answers to these questions will be the day you will also give up smoking. "

After quitting smoking, Sherlyn Chopra's looks and attitude seem to be making a big difference. With a positive approach, Sherlyn believes that if you really want to do something, it can definitely be done. It may seem difficult to quit smoking initially but eventually, you will definitely get out of the trough.

In a special talk with Zee News during a shoot, Sherlyn said that she is now focusing on her work and will soon be seen on the big screen. Ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, Sherlyn is not hesitant in working for small screen and is waiting for good offers.

