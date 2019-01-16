Shibani Dandekar just shared epic photos from Farhan's b'day party and we are speechless!

New Delhi: It's almost out there and yet the couple in question has not publicly about it. Yes! We are talking about the much-in-love duo Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Well, after checking out her recent photos on Instagram, we are simply smitten.

Why? Well, looks like the popular VJ wanted to make her beau Farhan's birthday an epic night and guess what? She actually did it. Shibani shared the inside pictures from the party and the decor of the cosy place will give you instant party goals!

Check out here:

The arrangements are not just awesome but so much in sync with the creative man that Farhan is.

The two, however, have never talked about their personal life in public but have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions.

A few months back Shibani had posted a picture with a mystery man, sending internet into a tizzy. Netizens guessed that it's Farhan and rumours about them being a couple gained momentum. However, the two maintained a stoic silence over link-up reports.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Farhan too shared the same photo with a 'heart' emoticon.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.