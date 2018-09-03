हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar shares pic with mystery man, internet feels it's Farhan Akhtar—See pic

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. 

Shibani Dandekar shares pic with mystery man, internet feels it&#039;s Farhan Akhtar—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television host and singer Shibani Dandekar recently stunned everyone as she shared a picture on her Instagram with a mystery man. While the gorgeous singer-host did not reveal the name of the person, the internet feels it's none other than Farhan Akhtar.

The rumour these days is rife that Shibani and Farhan are dating each other. However, the duo has not spoken about their relationship in public as yet. Now, with this picture, she sure seemed to have dropped a major bomb of a hint.

Check out the reactions here:

photo cred @anuragrao

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on

Recently, Shibani celebrated her 37th birthday and Farhan made sure to wish her on social media. He shared on his Insta story, a cutesy pic of the birthday girl. 

Farhan is currently busy with his SELFTour2018 along with the music composer trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendosa. 

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other. 

On the professional front, he will be next seen in a film by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It also features Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. It has been tentatively titled 'The Sky Is Pink'. The film is reportedly based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

 

Tags:
Shibani DandekarFarhan Akhtarshibani dandekar boyfriendBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close