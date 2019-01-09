Shibani Dandekar's birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Farhan Akhtar is full of love—See inside

New Delhi: Renowned filmmaker turned actor Farhan Akhtar celebrates his birthday on January 9 and co-incidentally shares it with cousin sister and director Farah Khan. Farhan's personal life has been hogging all the limelight of late as rumours are rife that he is dating VJ-anchor Shibani Dandekar.

The two, however, have never talked about their personal life in public but have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions. On Farhan's birthday, Shibani shared a picture with him on Instagram with a caption which reads: “Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it’s his bday! Happy birthday, my sweet grumps, you loads @faroutakhtar.”

Farhan is an avid social media user and is currently busy with movie projects and musical concerts. A few months back Shibani had posted a picture with a mystery man, sending internet into a tizzy. Netizens guessed that it's Farhan and rumours about them being a couple gained momentum. However, the two maintained a stoic silence over link-up reports.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Farhan too shared the same photo with a 'heart' emoticon.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

Here's wishing Farhan a very happy birthday!