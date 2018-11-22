Shilpa Shetty flaunts her bikini body at Maldives, celebrates anniversary with hubby—See Pics

New Delhi: The stunning Shilpa Shetty has defied age like a pro and her hourglass figure and give any actress a run for her money. The 43-year-old diva is currently in the Maldives, enjoying her own time with hubby Raj Kundra. The duo jetted off to the island to usher in their 9th anniversary.

Shilpa, who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram handle and shared some kickass pictures. The actress flaunted her bikini body and soaked in some Maldivian sun. She wrote in the caption: “Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it...If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life #beachbody #waterbaby #bikini. #anniversary #9yrs #peace #gratitude #maldives #timelessmemories #sun”

Isn't she looking simply mind-blowing? She is a fitness freak and practices yoga regularly. After all, you don't get washboard abs without toiling hard! The actress often keeps her social media handles updated with regular videos inspiring people to eat healthily and practice yoga daily.

And do not miss her yummy and delicious healthy food videos, by the way.

Shilpa and Raj Kundra got married on November 22, 2009. The couple was blessed with son, Viaan Raj Kundra on May 21, 2012.