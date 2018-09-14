हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's 'Hear me.Love me' to be out soon!

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make her digital debut with Hear Me Love Me which will stream on Amazon Prime. The series revolves around  virtual blind dating and modern day love. 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra&#039;s &#039;Hear me.Love me&#039; to be out soon!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make her digital debut with Hear Me Love Me which will stream on Amazon Prime. The series revolves around  virtual blind dating and modern day love. 

All the episodes will stream from September 28, only on Amazon Prime Video!  

Watch the teaser:

The show is all about virtual dating – a totally disruptive take on the subject that one needs to look out for! Apart from the mystery of what the show is going to be, fans are eagerly waiting for Bollywood’s beloved diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra's digital debut as cupid.

Hear Me. Love me. is the next Prime Original series which will stream on Amazon Prime Video soon.

Created by Freemantle, Hear Me. Love Me. is a first-of-its-kind reality format that redefines the concept of blind dating.
 

Tags:
Shilpa Shetty KundraRaj Kundrahear me love meamazon prime originals

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close