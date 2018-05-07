Shilpa Shetty posts a video of Sonam Kapoor's Chooda ceremony - Watch

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the nuptial knot with businessman beau Anand Ahuja tomorrow at her aunt's mansion here. The marriage ceremony will be attended by close friends and family. But ahead of the D-Day, well-wishers and colleagues from the industry dazzled at her Mehendi / Sangeet and Chooda ceremony.

One of the invitees - Shilpa Shinde, who was dressed in Sukriti & Aakriti's new "Country Garden" creation, took to Instagram to share a video of Sonam's Chooda ceremony.

Shilpa posted: "Chooda ceremony.. Congratulations @sonamkapoor ,wishing you all the happiness ,unconditional friendship and love in this matrimony with @anandahuja ..you will make such a beautiful bride tomw ..Can’t wait Soooo happy for you and @kapoor.sunita and @anilskapoor , so beautifully organised #chooda #mehendi #bride #instagood #shaadimagic (sic)."

For those who are wondering what a Chooda is, here's the answer - Chooda is a set of 21 bangles in red and ivory colours. It is given by the maternal uncle as a gift to the bride-to-be. It is one of the most significant rituals in a Punjabi wedding.

Before making the bride-to-be wear them, they are put in a bowl of milk. The maternal uncle then makes the bride wear those bangles. Then the arms of the bride-to-be are covered with pieces of clothes as she is not allowed to see her chooda until the wedding rituals are over.

Check out the video here:

For the unversed, Sonam is all set to tie the nuptial knot with beau Anand Ahuja tomorrow in a private ceremony here.

The couple will exchange vows between 11 AM to 12.30PM at Anand Karaj mansion followed by lunch at Rockdale, 226, Bandstand Bandra. The marriage ceremony will be followed by a party on the same day at The Leela, 8 PM onwards.

The guests have been asked not to get gifts as their presence alone will be like presents worth treasuring.

The Kapoor and the Ahuja families issued a joint statement last week to confirm news of the couple's marriage.

The statement read: "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

Here's wishing the two families and the couple hearty congratulations.