Shilpa Shetty seeks help on social media to find her 'bundle of joy' Simba

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty posted a distressed message on her social handle on Thursday seeking help to find her lost cat Simba, who apparently walked out of her house yesterday. The actress has requested people to share her post and help her in locating her cat.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted a picture of her cat on her account and wrote, "Dear all, Found out through our cameras that our pet cat #simba walked out of the house around 2 pm yesterday. We are desperately searching for him if anyone has seen him in and around Juhu, Pls DM me. Really distressed He’s a beige Himalayan Persian( neutered male) with a grey furry tail .Pleeeeaasseee spread the word. Really worried he hasn’t eaten or had water( it’s so hot) since yesterday.If someone has found him PLEEAASSEEE feed him wet food( he doesn’t like dry food) #heartbroken #help #gratitude #spreadtheword #simba

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make her digital deburtHear Me. Love Me, a reality show that aims to redefine the concept of blind dating. Her show will air on Amazon Prime.

Thrilled about her digital debut, Shilpa told IANS, "I am sure all of us have wondered if looks are everything when it comes to dating.

"'Hear Me. Love Me.' puts this concept to the test. The format of this unusual and edgy reality show revolves around dating through the heart. The show tries to uncover what each contestant values the most in their date."

The show combines modern day technology with the rules of old world romance to uncover the perfect recipe for love.

The format takes a single young woman looking for love and sets her up on three dates in a single day. The catch? She is not allowed to see what her dates look like.

Produced by FremantleMedia India, the series provides a window into what contemporary India thinks of love, romance and dating.

"Hear Me. Love Me." is produced in seven countries, and was originally devised by FremantleMedia's Israeli production company Abot Hameiri.

(With inputs from IANS)