Shilpa Shetty soaks up the sun in bikini, imitates Shah Rukh Khan in this pic

At 42, Shilpa Shetty continues to defy her age and has time and again proved that when it comes to fitness, she is unbeatable! She might be missing from the big screen for a while, but that doesn't stop the diva from ruling millions of hearts.

The sexy siren recently shared some of her photos of her from Maldives, where she is currently holidaying with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. And this time, the diva has left her fans jaws dropped.

In the photos, Shilpa is donning a sexy blue and white bikini top which she paired with matching shorts. But it is her perfectly toned body that is raising the temperature.

Check out her photos:

In both the photos, Shilpa is facing towards the sea. In one of the photos, the actress even poses like none other but King Khan Shah Rukh, imitating his favourite signature pose.

In another video that Shilpa shared, she is seen trying her hands in fishing and even succeeds in it.

In the meantime, the actress-turned-entrepreneur is all set to make her digital debut as host of reality show 'Hear Me. Love Me.' that aims to redefine the concept of blind dating.

Thrilled about her digital debut, Shilpa had said, "I am sure all of us have wondered if looks are everything when it comes to dating.