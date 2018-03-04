Shilpa Shetty's 'binge' video with Sridevi will break your heart– Watch

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was not in the country when Sridevi's funeral took place, visited Boney Kapoor after coming back to India and also posted a video featuring Sridevi on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "The sweetness of this #sundaybinge will be etched in my heart forever...This is how I will always remember you Sri ji .. Full of life and love . #preciouslamhe .This one is for all those who love her.. #sweetmemories #forever #RIP

Watch the video here:

In the video, Sridevi along with Shilpa Shetty, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar are seen having a gala time at Karan's residence. They are seen relishing varieties of desserts that are lying in front of them.

Sridevi death has shaken her fans and colleagues alike. A lot of Bollywood celebrities took to their social handles to remember the good times with the iconic actress. Recently, daughter Janhvi Kapoor also wrote a moving note in memory of her late mother.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Towers at the age of 54. She was in Dubai to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding along with her husband and daughter Khushi Kapoor. While Boney and Khushi returned to India, Sridevi extended her stay in Dubai. She passed away due to accidental drowning and was declared brought dead by the doctors.