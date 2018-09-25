Shilpa Shetty's sister doesn't take her seriously

Mumbai: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra says her sister and actress Shamita Shetty doesn't take her advice seriously.

"I got to meet different kinds of personalities (in Prime Original Series 'Hear Me. Love Me'), and I realised that my opinion was so important to them because they trusted my sensibilities or maybe my experience," Shilpa said in a statement to IANS.

"With my friends or even with my own sister, who is unmarried right now, I am not taken that seriously but here on the show I was delighted to see how others took my opinion, my experience more seriously and gave it importance. So, my self-worth kind of went up. And then I told Shamita that she must watch this show. See how important they made me feel," she added.

Challenging the notion of ‘love at first sight', the reality series brings to life a virtual blind dating experience that combines technology and human interaction in a new format. Shilpa dons the mantle of a relationship guide and confidante as she helps contestants navigate through the mores of romance in today's digital age.

It is set to release on September 28 on Amazon Prime Video.