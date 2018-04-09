Shilpa Shinde comes out in support of Kapil Sharma, requests media to give him space

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has come out in support of troubled comedian Kapil Sharma, who has been in news for all wrong reasons in the last few days.

The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai star took to her Instagram page to request media to give Kapil Sharma some space. For the unversed, Kapil took to Twitter Friday to hurl abuses at a media person and accuse him of maligning his image.

The star comedian, who is probably going through a very rough phase in his life even accused his former colleagues - Preeti and her sister Neeti Simoes - of defaming him.

But Shilpa strongly feels Kapil needs space and that something is definitely bothering the actor-comedian, otherwise a talented artiste like him would never behave in such a manner.

Interestingly, Shilpa has teamed up with Kapil's former friend/ team member Sunil Grover for a new show. Sunil, who was once an integral part of Kapil's team quit The Kapil Sharma Show after the infamous mid-air brawl. Soon after Sunil's exit from the show, the TRP of TKSS got affected and that subsequently put Kapil under a lot of pressure. Since March last year, Kapil has made headlines for all wrong reasons.

A slew of offensive posts from Kapil's Twitter handle stunned his followers on Friday. He previously said his account had been hacked, reports suggest.

"Hi all, please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all," Kapil tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Later, Sharma admitted that he wrote the offensive posts on his Twitter page.

Kapil wrote: "Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is k***e bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless.