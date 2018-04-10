Shilpa Shinde goes 'Saat Samundar Paar' for Sunil Grover– Watch video

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde's comeback show 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' with comedian Sunil Grover became an instant hit among viewers. The talented actors are seen as husband and wife in the cricket-based web show. Recently, a hilarious dance video featuring Shilpa and Sunil surfaced on the internet and it will leave you in splits.

In the video, Shilpa is dressed in a traditional Maharashtrian saree and is seen grooving to the famous dance number 'Saat Samundar Paar' with a nerdy looking Sunil Grover. Shilpa burnt the dance floor with her killer moves and danced all the way down the stairs and joined Sunil, who was waiting for her in a boat on the stage. They ended their funny dance with a fake liplock sequence.

Check out the video shared by Preeti Simoes

Shilpa and Sunil have teamed up with Preeti and Neeti Simoes for 'Dhan Dhana Dhan'. Preeti Simoes is the creative brain behind Kapil Sharma's comedy shows 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'.

The show where Shilpa is seen playing Googly Devi and Sunil is seen as he husband Professor LBW has got a thumbs up from its audience.



Apart from Sunil and Shilpa, the show also features actors Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Kiku Sharda and former Bigg Boss contestant Suyyash Rai.