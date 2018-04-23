Shilpa Shinde joins Priya Prakash Varrier and Amrapali Dubey's 'wink club'

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has joined Priya Prakash Varrier and Amrapali's Dubey 's 'wink club'. Well, if you are still wondering what it, then here's the answer.

During an entertainment segment of a cricket show, Shilpa winked at former cricketer Ajay Jadeja. Her wink was a part of the act wherein she had to poke fun at her on-screen husband Prof LBW played by Sunil Grover.

And boy, the former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai star, who is known for her impeccable comic timing, played her part to perfection.

For the unversed, Priya Prakash Varrier, a Malayalam actress became a household name across the country after a clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu’s Oru Adaar Love movie went viral on social media.

In the video clip, Priya, India's latest social media sensation, is seen making adorable expressions by raising her eyebrows and winking at her crush played by Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

Priya had been signed for the film to play a small role. But ever since a clip went viral on social media, the makers decided to extend her role. They have made her role in the film meatier to make the most of her popularity. The script and climax have reportedly been changed to give her more prominence.

But much before Priya had made people go crazy by winking, Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey had aced the act.

The Bhojpuri actress' wink act in Matha Fail Ho Gail song from the film Raja Babu starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is totally unmissable. The song had created quite a buzz back in 2015.