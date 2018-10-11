Shilpa Shinde rubbishes #MeToo movement, says things will remain as they are in the industry

New Delhi: The ongoing Me Too movement in India has paved the way for many women who suffered in silence to finally come out and speak about their horrific experiences. A lot of biggies from all the prominent industries had to finally bite the dust. But seems like, the whole idea behind the Me Too movement didn't go down well with the Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde. The actress during an interview with a web portal said that "there's no rape in this industry, it's a mutual understanding."

Shilpa Shinde, who had herself filed a case against her ex-producer alleging sexual harassment, told Times Now, "It's rubbish. You have to take a call that time only, it's simple. You should speak about that matter that time only. Even I got a lesson. Jab hota hai, tabhi bolo - baad mei bolne ka koi faayeda nahi, it's useless. Baad mei aap voice raise karte ho, usko koi nahi sunega, just controversy hogi – nothing else. You have to take a call that time only when it happens and obviously, you need power.” (Say it when it happens, there and then. If you come out later, it won’t help and no one will listen."

“This industry is not bad and it's not very good. Everywhere these things happen. I don't know why khud hi industry ka naam kharaab kar rahe hai. (why is everyone themselves spoiling the name of the industry). So those who are working and they got work – sab hi log kharaab hai? (Is everyone wrong?) Aisa nahi hai, it totally depends on you. Aapse saamne waala insaan kaise react karta hai, aap usko kaise answer karte ho. (how someone reacts to you and how you react to someone) It's totally a give and take policy. Women are speaking now but at that time also I said that there's no rape in this industry - zabardasti nahi hota. (it’s not forced) Whatever has happened in our industry, it's a mutual understanding. It's a mutual thing. If you are not ready to do that, just leave that thing, " she added.

While her statements might enrage people who have been actively advocating the cause, Shilpa has never minced her words and she probably never well. Whether her opinions are right or wrong, this feisty woman has always spoken her heart out.