Shilpa Shinde's video message for birthday boy Luv Tyagi is funny - Watch

Mumbai: Shilpa Shinde took to her Instagram page Wednesday night to share a video to wish her Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Luv Tyagi on his birthday. Dressed as 'Bhabi Ji', Shilpa looked cute and it was nice to see her pulling off those adorable antics that her fans miss so much.

Check out the video embedded below:

Wish you a very happy birthday @luvtya6i A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official) on Apr 11, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai star who was in Delhi last month had visited Luv, her Bigg Boss 11 co-inmate.

Both Luv and Shilpa had shared images of their meeting on their respective Instagram handles.

Luv, who participated in Bigg Boss 11 as a commoner, went on to become one of the most popular contestants. He couldn’t make it to the list of finalists but proved to be a charmer for sure. The show’s grand finale took place on January 14 and Shilpa emerged as the winner of the eleventh season of the super-hit show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The Maayka star, who is now busy doing a web-series with Sunil Grover had extended support to troubled star comedian Kapil Sharma. She had requested people to forgive Kapil because he is reportedly in depression. For the unversed, Sunil is a former member of Kapil's team. He was a part of Kapil's previous shows. But following an ugly spat in March last year, Sunil quit The Kapil Sharma Show.

Shilpa's Twitter handle got suspended recently but the real reason for the suspension is still unclear. However, she is back on Twitter and how.