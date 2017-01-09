Shirish Kunder wishes 'Happy Birthday' to wife Farah Khan in the sweetest way possible!

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Shirish Kunder, who is known for his witty tweets, once again won millions of hearts on the social media with his brilliant sense of humour. The 43-year-old actor on Monday extended his warm birthday wishes to wife Farah Khan in the cutest way possible.

"Happy Birthday to my wife, @TheFarahKhan, who's 8 yrs older than me, but 20 yrs younger than me #Promoted #Sponsored #PaidTweet," he tweeted along with an adorable picture of the duo.

Aww! Sweet, isn't it?

Farah, who turns 52-year-old today, is known for her exceptional contribution to the Indian cinema. Interestingly, she has reportedly won the Filmfare Best Choreography Award six times.

Now, she can be seen judging some popular reality shows on the television.