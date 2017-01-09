Shirish Kunder wishes 'Happy Birthday' to wife Farah Khan in the sweetest way possible!
New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Shirish Kunder, who is known for his witty tweets, once again won millions of hearts on the social media with his brilliant sense of humour. The 43-year-old actor on Monday extended his warm birthday wishes to wife Farah Khan in the cutest way possible.
"Happy Birthday to my wife, @TheFarahKhan, who's 8 yrs older than me, but 20 yrs younger than me #Promoted #Sponsored #PaidTweet," he tweeted along with an adorable picture of the duo.
Aww! Sweet, isn't it?
Farah, who turns 52-year-old today, is known for her exceptional contribution to the Indian cinema. Interestingly, she has reportedly won the Filmfare Best Choreography Award six times.
Happy Birthday to my wife, @TheFarahKhan, who's 8 yrs older than me, but 20 yrs younger than me #Promoted #Sponsored #PaidTweet pic.twitter.com/hRUvwK77y5
— Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) 9 January 2017
Now, she can be seen judging some popular reality shows on the television.
