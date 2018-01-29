Shoe hurled at Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia – Watch video

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man was detained by the Hyderabad police for hurling a shoe at Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia at Himyathnagar where she had gone to inaugurate a jewellery store.

The footwear was aimed at the actress but it ended up hitting an employee of the store.

Karimullah, a BTech graduate, and a resident of Musheerabad reportedly threw a footwear while the actress was coming out of the store, Narayanguda Police Station Inspector B Ravindar told PTI.

"The footwear missed its target, while it hit an employee of the jewellery store," the officer said.

"Karimullah was immediately detained and during questioning revealed that he was apparently frustrated over the roles played by the actress in her recent movies," the inspector said.

A video of the incident has surfaced online.

Check out the video embedded below:

However, following a complaint by the employee, who was hit by the footwear, the police registered a case under relevant IPC sections against Karimullah.

Bhatia rose to fame in Bollywood following her role in SS Rajamouli’s two-part magnum opus Baahubali with Prabhas as the protagonist. She played Avantika, the love interest of Shivudu aka Mahendra Baahubali in the first half of the film in 2015. But even before Baahubali had happened to her, she had worked with some of the bid names in Bollywood. She had done Himmatwala with Ajay Devgn, Entertainment with Akshay Kumar and Hunshakals with Saif Ali Khan.

She does films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry now.

(With PTI inputs)