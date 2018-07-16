हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Queen

Shooting in Europe wrapped up for 'Queen' remakes

  Actress Parul Yadav, who has co-produced the remakes of Bollywood hit film "Queen" in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, has announced the wrap-up of the European schedule.

Shooting in Europe wrapped up for &#039;Queen&#039; remakes

Mumbai:  Actress Parul Yadav, who has co-produced the remakes of Bollywood hit film "Queen" in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, has announced the wrap-up of the European schedule.

"So happy to finish the European leg...all four #QueenRemakes. The Eiffel is a perfect symbol of how impossibly difficult this project was and how grand it can be. #moviebutterfly #zamzam #parisparis #thatismahalakshmi," Parul tweeted on Monday.

Except for a single day shoot inside an aircraft in Mumbai, all principal photography on all four films is complete.

"I am not sure if anyone really believed that this could be done, but we pulled it off," said Parul.

The Kannada version, "Butterfly", will see Parul as the leading lady while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the Tamil film titled "Paris Paris". Both "Butterfly" and "Paris Paris" are directed by Ramesh Aravind. 

The Telugu version titled "That is Mahalakshmi", starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is directed by Prasanth Varma.

The Malayalam version called "Zam Zam" with actress Manjima Mohan as the lead is helmed by G Neelakanta Reddy.

The music for all the four films has been given by Amit Trivedi.

Tags:
QueenParul YadavKangana Ranaut

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close