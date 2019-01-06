हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

Shortage of good scripts kept Omkar away from big screen

Shortage of good scripts kept Omkar away from big screen

New Delhi: Actor Omkar Kapoor, who will be seen in Rishi Kapoor starrer "Jhoota Kahin Ka", says it was a shortage of good scripts coming his way that kept him away from movies for over a year.

Asked what has kept him away from the silver screen, Omkar told IANS in an e-mail interview from Mumbai: "Shortage of good scripts and great storytellers, which luckily is changing with time. 

"So, hopefully people will see me doing a lot more in the coming time its important to choose your work wisely for the longevity as a film actor." 

Directed by Smeep Kanm", "Hero No. 1", "Judwaa", "Judaai" and "Mela". 

