Shraddha Kapoor caught between Ranveer Singh and 'Jaanu' Aditya Roy Kapur!

New Delhi: The upcoming venture starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur 'OK Jaanu' is ready to hit the screens on January 13, 2017. Recently a special screening of the film was held where who's who of the Bollywood were seen in attendance.

Dharma productions recently posted a 'Jaanufied' picture on Twitter from last night's shenanigans where Shraddha is seen caught between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranveer Singh.

The click is so cute that you possibly can't miss it!

'OK Jaanu' has been directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Dharma Productions.

It is slated to hit the screens on January 13, 2017. The film is an official remake of Tamil superhit by Mani Ratnam 'OK Kanmani' starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.