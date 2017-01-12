Shraddha Kapoor caught between Ranveer Singh and 'Jaanu' Aditya Roy Kapur!
New Delhi: The upcoming venture starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur 'OK Jaanu' is ready to hit the screens on January 13, 2017. Recently a special screening of the film was held where who's who of the Bollywood were seen in attendance.
Dharma productions recently posted a 'Jaanufied' picture on Twitter from last night's shenanigans where Shraddha is seen caught between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ranveer Singh.
The click is so cute that you possibly can't miss it!
Last night when everyone was Jaanu-fied, #AdityaRoyKapur, @ShraddhaKapoor & @RanveerOfficial were caught with the fever too! #OKJaanu #Jan13 pic.twitter.com/2yFNL5n2bb
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 12, 2017
'OK Jaanu' has been directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Dharma Productions.
It is slated to hit the screens on January 13, 2017. The film is an official remake of Tamil superhit by Mani Ratnam 'OK Kanmani' starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Shah Rukh Khan made a 'Dangal' promise to Aamir Khan! Here's what you should know
- Kajol gears up for WINTER in Mumbai!
- Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute on National Youth Day
- Important things you MUST discuss with your would-be spouse before the wedding
- Madame Tussauds museum gears up for DEBUT in India in June
- Kajol gears up for WINTER in Mumbai!
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ girls Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh ‘wrestle’ for Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter – Cute!!!
- Lisa Haydon posts THIS photo to announce pregnancy
- Diversity is the need of the hour: Priyanka Chopra
- Aditya, Shraddha 'open' to live-in relationships