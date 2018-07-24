हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mard Ko Dard Hoga

Shraddha Kapoor clears Instagram feed—Is this the reason?

The actress's display picture is also not visible and her Insta feed has just three pictures, which, when looked upon together, say 'Mard Ko Dard Hoga'

Shraddha Kapoor clears Instagram feed—Is this the reason?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has left the netizens confused as she has cleared her Instagram feed. The actress's display picture is also not visible and her Insta feed has just three pictures, which, when looked upon together, say 'Mard Ko Dard Hoga'. Well, considering the fact that this is the tag-line from her upcoming horror-comedy 'Stree', speculations are that this has been done for the promotion of the movie. If this is the case, it is certainly a new idea to promote the film. Reports also suggest that once the film has been released, all of Shraddha's pictures will be back.

Here is a screenshot of Shraddha's Instagram account:

The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao. The film which is slated to release on August 31, will mark Shraddha and Rajkummar's first film together. However, given the fact that its a horror comedy, we don't really know what characters they will play. 

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has been written by Raj & DK. The duo has also jointly produced the film with Dinesh Vijan.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film is set in the backdrop of a town called Chanderi. The music for the film has been composed by Sachin-Jigar.

