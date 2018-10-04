हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shraddha Kapoor diagnosed with dengue, takes time off from Saina Nehwal biopic shoot

The film went on floors on September 22, 2018, and is produced by T-Series.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door, Shraddha Kapoor has been diagnosed with Dengue and has taken a break from shooting her upcoming venture—the Saina Nehwal biopic.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the actress was keeping unwell for past few days and after undergoing a few tests, turned out that she is down with the mosquito-bred disease. She will soon be back on the sets but is currently taking her time off.

The report also mentions that the filmmaker of the biopic is these days shooting with other cast members. Producer Bhushan Kumar told Mirror, “Shraddha has had a busy schedule for months now and that seems to have taken a toll on her health. All of us empathise with her situation. We will soon get an update on her health and when she can resume work. She is keen to get back as soon as possible.”

A few days back, the biopic based on the life of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was officially announced by the makers. The venture will be helmed by Amul Gupte and is backed by Bhushan Kumar.

The film went on floors on September 22, 2018, and is produced by T-Series.

Besides Saina Nehwal biopic for which Shraddha is undergoing rigorous training, the actress has another big budget venture 'Saaho' starring Baahubali Prabhas in the lead role.

Here's wishing Shraddha a speedy recovery!

 

 

 

