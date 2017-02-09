Shraddha Kapoor ecstatic over 15 mn followers on Facebook!

New Delhi: Bollywood young gun Shraddha Kapoor has slowly garnered a huge fan following. The girl-next-door Shraddha has done some great roles in a short span of time and her film kitty is full.

Her popularity is at an all-time high and it can be assessed through her ever-growing social media followers. The actress recently crossed a whopping 15 million followers on Facebook and couldn't be happier.

IANS quoted her saying in a statement, "It is extremely overwhelming to receive such unconditional love and warmth from all these beautiful people. I truly love them more than words can explain".

The 'Aashiqui 2' actress makes sure she takes out some time from her busy schedule every now and then to interact with her fans on the online platform because she enjoys it thoroughly.

She even took out time to meet one of her biggest fans, Samina, in New York when she visited the place for the shoot of "Half Girlfriend", reportedly.

She is currently shooting for a biopic based on Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, the first look of which was released a few days back.

(With IANS inputs)