Shraddha Kapoor shares pic with Ranbir Kapoor and we wonder will they ever star in a film together?

Shraddha Kapoor

Both have never shared screen space together and it will be interesting to watch them act on the big screens in one frame.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is the quintessential girl-next-door. Her last release 'Stree' hit it off well and set the Box Office on fire. The actress, who was recently down with Dengue is recuperating well from the illness and getting better day-by-day.

She also happens to be an avid social media and recently shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor which apparently is from the clothing brand shoot which they both endorse. Although, the picture looks a little photoshopped and several users pointed it out as well, we are really wondering will the good-looking duo ever star in a film together?

Check out the picture:



View this post on Instagram


@2bmeindia

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

On the professional front, Ranbir is busy with Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. The film will hit the screens next year.

Meanwhile, Shraddha has kitty full as well. She will be seen in big budget and high on the buzzword 'Saaho' opposite 'Baahubali' Prabhas. Also, Shraddha will be playing the titular role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in her biopic.

Besides, she also has 'Chhichhore' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Well, coming back to Shraddha and Ranbir, we hope filmmakers are listening!

